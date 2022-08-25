Left Menu

Soccer-Eintracht keeper Trapp rejects offer from Manchester United

Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain at the Europa League champions who are competing in this season's Champions League group stage.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-08-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 14:24 IST
Soccer-Eintracht keeper Trapp rejects offer from Manchester United
  • Country:
  • Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt keeper Kevin Trapp said on Thursday he had received and rejected an offer to join Manchester United, instead opting to remain at the Europa League champions who are competing in this season's Champions League group stage. "There was a lot of talk in the past days about an interest from Manchester United," Trapp said on social media. "It is correct that I have a written offer."

"Manchester United are a world class team and that I consider it and think about is something, I am sure, everyone can understand. Yesterday, however, I informed both clubs that I decided for Eintracht." United coach Eric Ten Haag is eager to bring in another goalkeeper to add pressure on first choice David de Gea, who was a liability in their 4-0 loss to Brentford this month.

United, who did not qualify for the Champions League this season, have just three points from their first three matches in the Premier League, with two losses and a win, over Liverpool last week. The 32-year-old Trapp, who played for Paris St Germain between 2015-18, has settled well in Frankfurt since his return, initially on loan in 2018. He has also earned six caps for Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

Throwback: When the world saw first view of Earth from the vicinity of Moon

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Pfizer-BioNTech COVID shot 73.2% effective in kids under 5 - new data and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next week; Japan to waive pre-departure COVID tests for vaccinated travellers and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore to drop most indoor mask requirements next we...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place' at Wimbledon; Tennis-Top seed Dimitrov forced to retire against Thiem in Winston-Salem and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022