SkyExch.net named Title Sponsor for The Calcutta Monsoon Meeting 2022

New Delhi (India), August 24: The Calcutta Monsoon Meeting 2022 is going to start on 24 August, Wednesday. The Chairman and Stewards of the RCTC announced that the SkyExch.net will be the title sponsor of this upcoming event. Several horse racing events will be conducted in this event. In recent times, horse racing has become a significant outdoor sport, especially in the online gambling industry. The Royal Calcutta Turf Club (RCTC) is looking to celebrate its 175th season as it was founded in 1847. For this meeting, RCTC is issuing stakes worth 3.55 crores of Indian rupees. On the other hand, SkyExch.net is known for managing top cricket tournament sponsorships around the globe. Hence, it will be another new horizon for them to experience this sport. The Calcutta Monsoon Meeting 2022 full schedule is out, it will end on 26 October 2022 Speaking of this new partnership with the RCTC, the managing director of Skyinfotech Ltd., Ian Michael Viner expressed his joy and shared best wishes for the event. He said: ''From the UK to India, we are happy to be connected with RCTC and expand our partnership to a different horizon in Indian Horse Racing and other Sports.'' The chairman of the RCTC also shared his view on this new partnership. ''We are thrilled to have ITW on board with us and are sure their affiliation shall continue with us for the cold weather season as well and prosper over time,'' he said. Apart from SkyExch.net, ITW Consulting will also be their new marketing and sponsorship partner for this event. ITW Consulting is a well-known sports media and entertainment organization that will stitch a partnership with the RCTC for the first time. As of now, a total number of 232 horses are now available for the RCTC. There are 16 ''A'' licensed trainers, 13 ''A'' licensed jockeys, and 5 locally based apprentices. Here is the full schedule of the Calcutta Monsoon Meeting 2022 • Day 1, Wednesday, 24 August 2022 • Day 2, Wednesday, 31 August 2022 • Day 3, Wednesday, 7 September 2022 • Day 4, Wednesday, 14 September 2022 • Day 5, Wednesday, 21 September 2022 • Day 6, Wednesday, 28 September 2022 • Day 7, Thursday, 6 October 2022 • Day 8, Wednesday, 12 October 2022 • Day 9, Sunday, 23 October 2022 • Day 10, Wednesday, 26 October 2022

