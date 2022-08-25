Durand Cup: Army Green, Sudeva Delhi play out goalless draw

Army Green wasted chances in the second half to play out a goalless draw against Sudeva Delhi FC in their Group D Durand Cup match here at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Sudeva dominated possession in the first half and made it hard for the Greens in the middle of the park, but the Army men created more chances in the second.

The beginning was intense with both teams pressing high to retain possession. This created a lot of changeovers as both midfields could not maintain the ball for long periods of time. Sudeva slowly started to control the game and created some moves in the Greens half. The Army men were not able to move beyond the midfield, but they defended well with Soubhagyan Somraj and Sebin Varghese leading the back line. The Army defence were also helped by Sudeva, who were not clinical in the final third.

The best chance of the first half came in stoppage time. A dead ball kick from Army Green captain P.C Lallawmkima found an unmarked Anurag Gusain, who had the the whole post free but his header went over the bar. The score remained 0-0 at half time.

Army Green dominated the second half and controlled the proceedings. Manager Robikanta Singh made changes that saw the Army team piling on the pressure on the Sudeva defence. Substitute Alan Thapa had an excellent outing on the left flank, making darting runs through the wings and putting in the crosses. One such move saw Alan's cross completely missed by Albion Jose, who found himself unmarked inside the box.

Army Green were creative with their set pieces. A corner from the right found Lallawmkima, whose header went wide even after Sebin's attempt to divert it in. Sudeva captain Nishchal Chandan defended well to deny the Greens.

The draw took Army Green to four points from two matches and Sudeva have two points from the same number of matches.

