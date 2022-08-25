Left Menu

Odisha Juggernauts clinch thriller against Rajasthan Warriors

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-08-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 21:44 IST
Riding on Nilesh Jadhav's all-round performance, Odisha Juggernauts clinched a sensational come-from-behind win against Rajasthan Warriors in the Ultimate Kho Kho here on Thursday.

Jadhav recorded 3.22 minutes in the defence and also scored 16 points in the attack that included six dismissals.

Another top performer of the match, skipper Dipesh More led Odisha Juggernauts from the front with timely defence of 3.58 minutes as they claimed top position on the points table with their fourth successive win. Odisha won 51-45.

For Rajasthan Warriors, Akshay Ganpule impressed the most by defending for 5.32 minutes, including 2.57 minutes in the second innings.

Jadhav started the game with a good defence technique in the opening turn but Rajasthan Warriors grabbed 21 points.

Continuing their hunt for a maiden win, Rajasthan Warriors looked equally strong when they switched to defence as they restricted Odisha Juggernauts to just 17 points. Dilrajsing Sengar and Akshay Ganpule contributed brilliantly, winning bonus points for defence time of 3.25 minutes and 2.35 minutes respectively.

They ended the first innings at lead with the score of 27-21.

However, More came to the rescue of Odisha Juggernauts as he bagged six bonus points for his defence of almost four minutes. His dream run ended with an injury that caused his dismissal by Sengar. Due to More's performance, Rajasthan Warriors had to settle for only 16 points in the third turn.

