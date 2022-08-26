Pro Kabaddi League to welcome back fans as new season begins on October 7
The ninth season of the Pro Kabaddi League is set to welcome back fans to the stadiums when it begins on October 7, the organizers announced on Friday.
The player auction for the upcoming ninth season was held on August 5 and 6, Mashal Sports, organizers of the event, said in a media release.
The league stage will be conducted in Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad and will go on till mid-December.
The last season of the league had been held without fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Anupam Goswami, CEO, Mashal Sports, and League Commissioner VIVO PKL said: ''We are enthusiastic about the upcoming vivo PKL Season 9 as our fans will be back in stadiums across Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad to experience the pulsating action up-close of their favorite teams and stars.''
