Motor racing-Alfa Romeo to end partnership with Sauber after 2023 season

Alfa Romeo will end its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber at the end of next season, the Stellantis-owned marque said on Friday after Audi announced it would be entering the sport in 2026.

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 16:08 IST
Alfa Romeo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Alfa Romeo will end its Formula One partnership with Swiss-based Sauber at the end of next season, the Stellantis-owned marque said on Friday after Audi announced it would be entering the sport in 2026. Volkswagen's Audi has said they will be partnering with a team, without giving details, and are widely expected to join forces with Sauber.

"Alfa Romeo communicates that its partnership with Sauber Motorsport will end within the end of 2023," Alfa said in a statement. The Italian marque returned to Formula One in 2017 and has been title sponsor of Sauber, recently announcing an extension of the deal for 2023.

"Since the economic and industrial turnaround of the brand will be achieved in 2022, Alfa Romeo will now evaluate among the many opportunities on the table, and decide which will be the best one to sustain the long-term strategy and the positioning of the brand," it said.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

