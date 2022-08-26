Disappointing start for Shubhankar in Switzerland

India's Shubhankar Sharma had a disappointing first round at the 2022 Omega European Masters Golf here on Friday.

Sharma, who has missed seven cuts in his last eight starts on the DP World Tour, will need a very low second round to make the weekend rounds. In his last eight starts, the only time he had made the cut, Sharma was tied 14th in the Dutch Open. He was placed tied 12th at the International Series Singapore on Asian Tour. He finished tied second in Abu Dhabi, where he came close to his maiden Rolex Series event.

Sharma teed off from the tenth, and birdied the tenth but quickly ran into trouble with three bogeys in a row from the 14th to the 16th. After the turn another bogey on fourth meant he was three-over. He got some ground back as he drove the green on the par-4 seventh and drilled an eagle.

The course did play difficult with the green being tricky according to many players.

Alejandro Cañizares and Thriston Lawrence fired opening rounds of 62 to share the lead.

Cañizares picked up the last of his two DP World Tour wins at the 2014 Trophee Hassan II, but the 39-year-old Spaniard was back to his best in Crans-Montana as he fired nine birdies and a solitary bogey to join Lawrence at the top of the leaderboard on eight under par.

The South African, who opened the 2022 DP World Tour season with victory at the Joburg Open, went bogey free around the picturesque Golf Club Crans-sur-Sierre, making six birdies before closing his round with a pitch-in eagle.

His countryman Louis de Jager is two shots further back alongside England's Matt Wallace, Scott Jamieson of Scotland and Spain's Eduardo de la Riva.

Rasmus Højgaard opened his title defence with a round of 65 to sit among a group of eight players at five under par, while Canadian Aaron Cockerill made a hole-in-one from 170 yards at the third hole in his even par round of 70.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)