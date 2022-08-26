Left Menu

Cycling-Herrada wins stage seven of Vuelta, Evenepoel retains red jersey

Herrada timed his attack to perfection, taking the lead barely two seconds before crossing the line in a photo finish to become the second Spaniard after Marc Soler to win a stage at this year's race. "It's crazy...

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 21:30 IST
Cycling-Herrada wins stage seven of Vuelta, Evenepoel retains red jersey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jesus Herrada of Cofidis sprinted to victory to take stage seven of the Vuelta a Espana on Friday, a 190km ride from Camargo to Cistierna, for the Spaniard's second individual stage win in the Spanish Grand Tour.

Herrada pipped Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) and Fred Wright (Bahrain Victorious) to the line, with Jimmy Janssens and Harry Sweeny also in the five-man breakaway group that finished together after keeping the peloton at bay. Herrada timed his attack to perfection, taking the lead barely two seconds before crossing the line in a photo finish to become the second Spaniard after Marc Soler to win a stage at this year's race.

"It's crazy... I had to be patient in the last kilometre, following their wheels," Herrada said. "I knew that there were fast riders in the group but I was confident in my speed. We fought to the line and I was able to do it.

"We worked well together and we had to give it our all until the end. We knew that at the finish the wind could work in our favour. After Marc's victory, Spain takes a second stage win." Remco Evenepoel of QuickStep-AlphaVinyl retained the leader's red jersey, with the Belgian maintaining a 21-second lead over Rudy Molard.

"Of course, it's a pity for the teams working in the bunch not to catch the breakaway, but there was a really strong group in the front," Evenepoel said. "I have a nice advantage now, so I would also be happy if I could just keep this time gap over the rest. But if there's an opportunity, I will not let it go.

"It's a three-week race and arriving to the time trial with an advantage will be better than being behind." Saturday's stage eight is a 154.5km ride from Pola de Laviana to Collau Fancuaya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022