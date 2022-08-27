Wasim Jaffer reveals playing XI for Pakistan clash, look how they fared in 2022

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday revealed his personal Playing eleven for India against Pakistan in their campaign opener at Asia Cup 2022. India will start its Asia Cup 2022 title defence against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday.

Jaffer has not made a clear-cut choice between wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant and opines that Pant must bat at number five if he ends up playing. "My India XI vs Pakistan: 1. Rohit 2. KL 3. Virat 4. Sky 5. Hardik 6. DK / Pant* 7. Jadeja 8. Bhuvi 9. Bishnoi 10. Chahal 11. Arshdeep *If Pant plays, he should bat at no.5," tweeted Jaffer.

Jaffer has omitted all-rounder Deepak Hooda, spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin and pacer Avesh Khan from his playing eleven. Fans have been left divided over whether Team India should play Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik in the playing eleven during the Asia Cup.

Pant's statistics in T20I do not really justify his talent. Though the wicketkeeper-batter has done well in Tests and ODIs, he has failed to replicate similar success in T20Is at a more consistent rate. His overall T20I stats read, 883 runs in 54 matches at a sub-par average of 23.86. Pant has scored three half-centuries in the shortest format of the game. In the year 2022, he has played 13 T20Is and scored 260 runs at an average of 26.00. He has only managed one half-century and the best score of 52*.

Karthik rose to prominence once again this year after his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League 2022. In his 16 IPL games for RCB, he scored 330 runs at an average of 55.00 and stayed unbeaten ten times. He also managed a half-century and a best score of 66*. But he has not really replicated this success in international cricket, though he played some solid knocks. In 15 T20I matches this year, he has scored 192 runs at an average of 21.33. He has managed one half-century and the best score of 55.

All eyes are on star batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to regain form as well. In 13 T20I matches this year, skipper Rohit Sharma has scored 290 runs at an average of 24.16. His best score this year in format is 64 and one half-century has come out of his bat. On the other hands, Virat has had a shockingly quiet 2022, as he has managed only 81 runs in four T20I appearances at an average of 20.25 and one half-century.

KL Rahul had recently made his return to international cricket after February on the tour of Zimbabwe, where he could manage scores of 1 and 30 in two ODIs that he played. Suryakumar Yadav has had a brilliant 2022 with the bat in T20Is. In 12 T20I matches this year, he has scored 428 runs at an average of 38.90 with one century and two fifties. His strike rate is an astonishing 189.38.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has displayed solid form in T20Is this year. In 13 games, he has hit 281 runs at an average of 31.22. He has hit one half-century as well. Besides this, he has taken eight wickets in 13 matches as well, with best figures of 4/33. Pandya's left-hand counterpart Ravindra Jadeja has also shown solid form with the bat, scoring 166 runs in seven innings at an average of 55.33. His best individual score is 46*. However, he has not delivered much with the ball, taking only four scalps in seven matches this year with an economy rate above eight.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has had an amazing 2022 with the ball as he helped his team with quick wickets in powerplay. This year in seventeen matches, he has taken 20 wickets at an average of 17.80 and an economy rate of 6.84. His best bowling figures are 4/13. Ravi Bishnoi, a new spinner, has been great for India in this year. In five matches, he has taken 11 wickets at an average of 12.72 and a solid economy of 7.50. His best bowling figures are 4/16.

Meanwhile, veteran Yuzvendra Chahal has also been a wicket-taking bowler this year. In 12 T20I matches, he has taken 15 wickets at an average of 18.13 and an economy rate of 7.12. His best bowling figures are 3/20. Lastly, coming to Arshdeep, this 23-year-old spinner has been impressive in 6 T20Is he played, across which he took nine wickets at an average of 14.55 and an in-control economy rate of 6.33. His best bowling figures are 3/12.

Coming to the India-Pakistan clash, revenge will be on the mind of Indian players after suffering a humiliating defeat the last time these Asian giants collided on the cricket pitch. So far, both sides have locked horns on nine occasions in T20I matches. India has an edge overall, with wins in seven matches out of these. Pakistan has won only two.

But the last time these two met was during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, in which India suffered a humiliating ten-wicket defeat. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi destroyed the Indian top order with two quick strikes. Contributions from then-skipper Virat Kohli (57) and Rishabh Pant (39) took India to 151/7 in their 20 overs, but knocks from Mohammed Rizwan (79*) and Pakistani skipper Babar Azam (68*) meant that Men in Blue succumbed to a shocking defeat. India: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain. (ANI)

