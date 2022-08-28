Left Menu

Soccer-Roma snatch 1-1 draw at Juventus

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season.

Reuters | Turin | Updated: 28-08-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 00:09 IST
Soccer-Roma snatch 1-1 draw at Juventus
  • Country:
  • Italy

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season. Roma equalised against the run of play in the 69th minute following a free kick when Abraham nodded home Paulo Dybala's cross from the right.

Juve striker Vlahovic scored after 76 seconds with a sensational free kick from just outside the box as the ball bounced off the underside of the bar into the net. With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

DIARY-Top Economic Events to Oct 27

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022