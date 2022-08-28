Soccer-Roma snatch 1-1 draw at Juventus
AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season.
AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham scored late in the second half to earn a 1-1 draw at Juventus on Saturday, cancelling out an early opener by Dusan Vlahovic as Jose Mourinho's side remained unbeaten after three games in Serie A this season. Roma equalised against the run of play in the 69th minute following a free kick when Abraham nodded home Paulo Dybala's cross from the right.
Juve striker Vlahovic scored after 76 seconds with a sensational free kick from just outside the box as the ball bounced off the underside of the bar into the net. With two wins and a draw, Roma remain third in the standings on seven points while Juventus are sixth with five points.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
