Soccer-Leao, Giroud goals earn table-toppers Milan 2-0 win over Bologna

Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at San Siro on Saturday as they moved top after their third Serie A game of the season.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 28-08-2022 02:26 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 02:26 IST
Goals by Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud gave AC Milan a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna at San Siro on Saturday as they moved top after their third Serie A game of the season. Portuguese Leao opened the scoring in the 21st minute after being found by Milan's new signing Charles De Ketelaere who got his first assist in Serie A on his first start.

Five minutes later Belgium midfielder De Ketelaere split the Bologna defence with a superb long-range pass for Pierre Kalulu who was denied by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. Frenchman Giroud doubled the lead in the 58th minute with an acrobatic volley to wrap up the points.

Milan, who have seven points, travel to Sassuolo on Tuesday while Bologna in 17th on one point host Salernitana on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

