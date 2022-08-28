Indian team to have short preparatory camp for SAFF Women's Championship

The Indian senior women's team for the SAFF Women's Championship 2022 will be having a short preparatory camp in Pune from August 29 to September 2. The championship is scheduled to take place in Nepal from September 6-19, and the Blue Tigresses will depart for the host country on September 3.

The Indian women, the defending champions, have been drawn in Group A along with Maldives, Pakistan and Bangladesh, and will open their campaign against Pakistan on September 7.

The top two teams from the group will advance to the semifinals.

The list of 26 probables for the preparatory camp: GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy DEFENDERS: Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed, Michel Castanha, Juli Kishan, Santosh MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Kaviya Pakkirisamy, Kashmina, Ratanbala Devi FORWARDS: Dular Marandi, Apurna Narzary, Soumya Guguloth, Renu, Kiran Pisda HEAD COACH: Suren Chettri India's fixtures: Sept 7: India vs Pakistan, Sept 10: Maldives vs India, Sept 13: India vs Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)