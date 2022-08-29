Left Menu

Black Duke volleyball player speaks out about racist abuse at BYU game

A Black Duke University women's volleyball player who had racial slurs hurled at her from the crowd during Friday's match against Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, spoke out on Sunday about the incident that drew national condemnation. Rachel Richardson, a 19-year-old sophomore player and outside hitter, said she and her Black teammates were "targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," which took place in front of 5,000 spectators.

Reuters | Updated: 29-08-2022 01:44 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 01:44 IST
Black Duke volleyball player speaks out about racist abuse at BYU game

A Black Duke University women's volleyball player who had racial slurs hurled at her from the crowd during Friday's match against Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, spoke out on Sunday about the incident that drew national condemnation.

Rachel Richardson, a 19-year-old sophomore player and outside hitter, said she and her Black teammates were "targeted and racially heckled throughout the entirety of the match," which took place in front of 5,000 spectators. In a statement, she said the slurs grew into "threats which caused us to feel unsafe."

Richardson said BYU officials and coaching staff were alerted to the situation during and immediately after the game, "but failed to take the necessary steps to stop the unacceptable behavior." She said she understood that some people would have liked more to happen "in the moment," such as an immediate protest and refusal to play on. She said the heckling took a mental toll, but she refused to let it stop her doing what she loves.

"I refused to allow those racist bigots to feel any degree of satisfaction from thinking that their comments had 'gotten to me,'" she said. "So, I pushed through and finished the game." Their BYU student opponents, Richardson said, "showed nothing but respect and good sportsmanship on and off the court."

Following Friday's incident, Duke said it was moving the location of its game on Saturday against Rider to ensure a safe atmosphere for both teams. It said players should always be able to compete in an inclusive, anti-racist environment. BYU apologized to the Duke players, and said it was completely committed to rooting out racism. BYU said it had banned a fan identified by Duke from all BYU Athletic venues.

Utah Governor Spencer J. Cox wrote on Twitter late on Saturday, "I'm disgusted that this behavior is happening and deeply saddened if others didn't step up to stop it." Attention was drawn to the incident in part by Richardson's godmother, Lesa Pamplin, who wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Richardson had also been threatened by a white man who told her to watch her back going to the team bus.

"A police officer had to be put by their bench," Pamplin tweeted. She confirmed the account in an interview with Reuters. Calls to BYU officials and the BYU Police Department seeking comment were not returned on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022