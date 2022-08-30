Left Menu

Tennis-Gauff wins for first time on Ashe to move into U.S. Open second round

Gauff, the 12th seed and home favourite, had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium firmly behind her as she wrapped up the match in 79 minutes on the back of a strong first serve. "I'm super excited because this is my first win on Ashe.

American Coco Gauff eased into the second round of the U.S. Open on Monday with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory over France's Leolia Jeanjean. Gauff, the 12th seed and home favourite, had the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium firmly behind her as she wrapped up the match in 79 minutes on the back of a strong first serve.

"I'm super excited because this is my first win on Ashe. I think this is my fourth match here on this court and it's my first win," she said in her on-court interview. The 18-year-old, who was French Open runner-up earlier this year, fired eight aces and lost only two points on her first serve.

Gauff will next play the winner of the match between Elena-Gabriela Ruse and Daria Saville.

