Left Menu

Soccer-Champions Thailand to face Indonesia in Asean Championship group phase

Thailand defeated the Indonesians 6-2 over two legs in January to win the country's sixth title when the competition was played on a centralised basis in Singapore, a year later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Philippines, Cambodia and the winners of a playoff between Brunei and Timor-Leste complete the line-up for Group A.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 13:38 IST
Soccer-Champions Thailand to face Indonesia in Asean Championship group phase
Representative Image

Defending champions Thailand will face last year's runners-up Indonesia in the group phase of the ASEAN Football Federation Championship after the draw was made on Tuesday. Thailand defeated the Indonesians 6-2 over two legs in January to win the country's sixth title when the competition was played on a centralized basis in Singapore, a year later than scheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippines, Cambodia, and the winners of a playoff between Brunei and Timor-Leste complete the line-up for Group A. Vietnam, title winners in 2008 and 2018, are the top seeds in Group B, which also features 2010 champions Malaysia, four-times winners Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

The competition will revert to a home-and-away format for the first time since 2018, with group matches beginning on Dec. 23. The top two in each of the five-team groups will advance to the semi-finals, which will be played over two legs before the final on Jan. 12 and 15.

ASEAN Football Federation Championship 2022 Draw: Group A: Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, Brunei or Timor-Leste

Group B: Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Laos

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022