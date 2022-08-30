Left Menu

Rugby-Injury-hit South Africa ring changes for Australia rematch

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made eight changes to his side for the Rugby Championship clash with Australia on Saturday, including a debut on the wing for teenage utility back Canan Moodie and a move to flyhalf for Damian Willemse. Nienaber was critical of his side's performance in the 25-17 loss to the Wallabies in Adelaide last weekend and has rung the changes for the game in Sydney, though his hand has been forced through injuries to several key players.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard, center Lukhanyo Am and flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit have been ruled out by knee injuries, while replacement flyhalf Elton Jantjies has a hand problem. That means a shift from fullback to flyhalf for Willemse, who is replaced in the number 15 jersey by the experienced Willie le Roux.

Jesse Kriel takes over from Am at the center and flanker Franco Mostert replaces Du Toit. Moodie comes in for Warrick Gelant and Jaden Hendrikse takes over from Faf de Klerk. The other changes are in the pack as prop Steven Kitshoff and hooker Malcolm Marx replace Ox Nche and Joseph Dweba, while Jasper Wiese takes over at number eight from Duane Vermeulen.

"We selected a team we thought would be best for this match given that we have several players out with injuries and with an eye on how we want to play," Nienaber said. "With both flyhalves injured, Damian was the natural choice at No 10 where he has slotted in for us a lot. He is also becoming a settled player in our team with over 20 test caps.

"This will also be a great test for Canan, who was a stand-out player for the Bulls this season in the United Rugby Championship. He's a very talented player, who will enjoy this opportunity." Nienaber has come under pressure after an indifferent start to the 2022 season in which the Springboks have lost three of their six tests.

Team: 15 – Willie le Roux, 14 – Canan Moodie, 13 – Jesse Kriel, 12 – Damian de Allende, 11 – Makazole Mapimpi, 10 – Damian Willemse, 9 – Jaden Hendrikse, 8 – Jasper Wiese, 7 – Franco Mostert, 6 – Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 – Lood de Jager, 4 – Eben Etzebeth, 3 – Frans Malherbe, 2 – Malcolm Marx, 1 – Steven Kitshoff Replacements: 16 – Deon Fourie, 17 – Ox Nche, 18 – Trevor Nyakane, 19 – Kwagga Smith, 20 – Duane Vermeulen, 21 – Cobus Reinach, 22 – Frans Steyn, 23 – Warrick Gelant

