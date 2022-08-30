Left Menu

Soccer-Argentine Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

Romero, who has 11 caps for Argentina, missed Spurs' last two games against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest with an adductor issue but has begun training ahead of Wednesday's trip to West Ham United.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 15:33 IST
Soccer-Argentine Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham
Tottenham Hotspur has completed the permanent signing of Argentina defender Cristian Romero on a deal until 2027, the Premier League side said on Tuesday. The 24-year-old center-back had initially joined the London club on a loan deal from Serie A side Atalanta in August 2021 and helped them finish fourth in the English top flight and return to the Champions League.

A crucial part of manager Antonio Conte's back three last season, Romero helped Spurs collect 10 wins from 14 league games in the final part of the campaign. He has made 32 appearances for the club and scored in the win over Brighton & Hove Albion in March.

