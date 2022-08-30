Left Menu

Romero completes permanent move to Tottenham

PTI | London | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:49 IST
Cristian Romero Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Argentina defender Cristian Romero has signed a permanent contract to remain with Tottenham until 2027, the English Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Romero joined on a season-long loan from Italian team Atalanta in August last year and has established himself as a key member of Tottenham's defense as well as a popular player among the London club's fan base.

The 24-year-old Romero, who began his career with Argentine side Atletico Belgrano and has played 11 times for his country, joined Atalanta from Juventus in 2021.

