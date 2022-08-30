Left Menu

Golf-Europe doubles number of 2023 Ryder Cup captain's picks to six

Team Europe, under the guidance of then-captain Padraig Harrington, fell 19-9 to the United States last September in Wisconsin but have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in 1993.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:04 IST
Golf-Europe doubles number of 2023 Ryder Cup captain's picks to six

Ryder Cup Europe said on Tuesday they have doubled to six the number of captain's picks Luke Donald will receive when he assembles the 12-man team that will take on the United States next year in Rome, Italy. The total number of captain's picks was revealed as part of the 2023 Ryder Cup qualification process that will see three automatic qualifiers from the leading players on the European Points List and then the top three on the world points list.

The qualification period for Team Europe will begin at next week's BMW PGA Championship and end three weeks ahead of the biennial competition being held at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in late September next year. "The six picks give me flexibility to ensure we have the strongest line-up at Marco Simone in terms of in-form players, players with Ryder Cup experience, and potential pairings," Donald said in a news release.

Donald was named as Team Europe's captain four weeks ago as a replacement for Henrik Stenson, who was stripped of the role in July shortly before he announced that he was joining the LIV Golf Invitational Series. Team Europe, under the guidance of then-captain Padraig Harrington, fell 19-9 to the United States last September in Wisconsin but have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in 1993.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022