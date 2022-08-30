Left Menu

Tennis-Relationship with tennis will continue after retirement, says Williams

"I'm going to stay vague because you never know." When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her "everything". "I love the sport and I feel like it's given me so much," said a reflective Williams.

Reuters | Updated: 30-08-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 20:16 IST
Tennis-Relationship with tennis will continue after retirement, says Williams
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Serena Williams is leaving tennis but her love affair with the sport will continue assured the 23-times Grand Slam winner on Monday, after reaching the second round of the U.S. Open which could be her competitive swan song. Having signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis", Williams has not quite been able to bring herself to say definitively that Flushing Meadows is indeed where she will take her final bow.

"I've been pretty vague about it, right," smiled Williams, after her scrappy but satisfying 6-3 6-3 win over Montenegro's Danka Kovinic. "I'm going to stay vague because you never know." When Williams leaves the stage she will not be walking away from the sport she says has given her "everything".

"I love the sport and I feel like it's given me so much," said a reflective Williams. "It's given me a platform that I never even thought I would have. "I don't see myself not a part of tennis.

"I don't know how I'm going to be a part of tennis as of right now. I just don't know how. "But I just feel like we've come too far together to just not have anything to do with it."

While Williams has dominated the women's game for over two decades, she also has many other interests. She has been a fashion designer, an actress and has backed early stage companies. She was an early investor in MasterClass - one of 16 unicorns, companies whose market value exceeds $1 billion, to receive funding from Serena Ventures.

While there are certain to be more business opportunities to grow out of tennis, Williams greatest impact and connection to the sport is likely to continue to be as a leader speaking out on diversity, racism and other social issues. Williams has been unable to define what her future tennis role might be, but the 23-times Grand Slam winner is aware of the impact she has had off the court but never dwelt on it.

"I don't think I've even taken a moment to realize any impact," said Williams. "I understand it, but I don't really meditate or think about it. "I'll have plenty of time soon to do all that.

"I never thought I would have that impact, ever. "I was just a girl trying to play tennis in a time where I could develop this impact and be a voice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore

 India
3
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
4
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022