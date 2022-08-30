Sports News Roundup: Chelsea loan out Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen; Juve need to be vicious against Spezia to win, says Allegri and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-British Open champion Smith among latest players to join LIV Golf

World number two Cameron Smith, who won his first major at last month's British Open, headlined the latest group of players who have agreed to join LIV Golf, the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed breakaway series said on Tuesday. The Australian, who this year won two of the biggest events on the PGA Tour schedule having triumphed at the Players Championship as well as the British Open, is the highest-ranked player to join LIV Golf to date.

Athletics-Belarusian defector Tsimanouskaya says she has taken Polish citizenship

Athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who defected from Belarus during the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, has said in an Instagram post that she had been awarded Polish citizenship. "Today I give you my word that I will try 100% to show my full potential, and even if I stand on the podium as a Pole, know that this medal will be for all Belarusians and for our freedom. Long live Belarus! Thank you Poland," she wrote.

Soccer-Juve need to be vicious against Spezia to win, says Allegri

Juventus need to be aggressive in their fourth Serie A match of the season at home against Spezia on Wednesday as the Turin-based side need the three points at all costs, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Tuesday. The pressure is on Allegri to help Juve reclaim the Scudetto after their nine-year title win streak came to an end and was followed by two underwhelming fourth-placed finishes in a row.

Soccer-Chelsea loan out Hudson-Odoi to Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea have loaned England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season, the Premier League club confirmed on Tuesday. Hudson-Odoi has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge under Thomas Tuchel and was an unused substitute in each of their Premier League games this season.

Boxing-Golovkin not carrying past results into trilogy fight with Alvarez

The only two bouts Gennady Golovkin has not won during his glittering career have been against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez yet the Kazakh boxer said he was not using that as motivation ahead of their long-awaited trilogy fight. The bitter rivals first met in the ring in 2017 and fought to a disputed draw. In their 2018 rematch, Mexico's Alvarez won an even more controversial points decision that many observers thought could have gone the other way.

Golf-Europe doubles number of 2023 Ryder Cup captain's picks to six

Ryder Cup Europe said on Tuesday they have doubled to six the number of captain's picks Luke Donald will receive when he assembles the 12-man team that will take on the United States next year in Rome, Italy. The total number of captain's picks was revealed as part of the 2023 Ryder Cup qualification process that will see three automatic qualifiers from the leading players on the European Points List and then the top three on the world points list.

Tennis-Second seed Kontaveit can't wait for Serena showdown

Anett Kontaveit is guaranteed a frenzied atmosphere in her next outing at Flushing Meadows against Serena Williams but rather than being nervous about it, the second-seeded Estonian said she cannot wait for the "unique experience". With the 40-year-old Williams indicating the U.S. Open could be the final event of her storied career, the hardcourt Grand Slam set an all-time night-session attendance record on Monday with 29,402 flocking to the sprawling site.

Soccer-Injured Zinchenko, Partey set to miss Arsenal's clash with Villa

Arsenal will be without Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey when they host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday with the duo still struggling with knee and thigh issues respectively, manager Mikel Arteta said. The pair missed the 2-1 home win over Fulham on Saturday which extended the table-topping Gunners' perfect start to the season and Arteta was not optimistic about recovering them in time for the clash with Steven Gerrard's side.

Tennis-Relationship with tennis will continue after retirement, says Williams

Serena Williams is leaving tennis but her love affair with the sport will continue assured the 23-times Grand Slam winner on Monday, after reaching the second round of the U.S. Open which could be her competitive swan song. Having signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis", Williams has not quite been able to bring herself to say definitively that Flushing Meadows is indeed where she will take her final bow.

Soccer-Bournemouth sack manager Parker after Liverpool thrashing

Bournemouth manager Scott Parker was sacked by the newly-promoted Premier League club on Tuesday, three days after they were thumped 9-0 at Liverpool for their third straight defeat. The struggling south-coast club are fourth from bottom of the standings with three points from four games.

