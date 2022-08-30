Left Menu

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day two

Reuters | New York | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:34 IST
Highlights of the second day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Tuesday (times GMT): 1657 SWIATEK CRUISES INTO SECOND ROUND

World number one Iga Swiatek handed Jasmine Paolini a bagel en route to reaching the second round, as she eased past the unseeded Italian 6-3 6-0 in 67 minutes. Joining her was American eighth seed Jessica Pegula who beat Viktorija Golubic 6-2 6-2 and sixth-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka after her 6-1 6-3 win over Catherine Harrison.

U.S. Open order of play on Tuesday 1506 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 28 degree Celsius (82.4 degrees Fahrenheit). Third seed Carlos Alcaraz begins proceedings on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Sebastian Baez before Alison Van Uytvanck meets Venus Williams, Rinky Hijikata takes on Rafa Nadal and Naomi Osaka plays Danielle Collins.

