Left Menu

Honda Racing Corporation sign 2020 Moto GP champion Joan Mir

The 2020 Moto GP World Champion established himself as a world champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto 3 in 2016

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 12:14 IST
Honda Racing Corporation sign 2020 Moto GP champion Joan Mir
Honda Racing Corporation. (Photo- HRC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that 2020 Moto GP Champion Joan Mir has signed with them. "Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir," said a statement from HRC issues on Tuesday.

The 2020 Moto GP World Champion established himself as a world champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto 3 in 2016. In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year. Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums.

The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; Swiss drugs regulator approves first bivalent Covid-19 booster and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022