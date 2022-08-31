Honda Racing Corporation sign 2020 Moto GP champion Joan Mir

Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) announced that 2020 Moto GP Champion Joan Mir has signed with them. "Honda Racing Corporation are proud to announce the signing of Joan Mir," said a statement from HRC issues on Tuesday.

The 2020 Moto GP World Champion established himself as a world champion-level talent from his first full season in Moto 3 in 2016. In 2017 the #36 lifted the lightweight class crown aboard a Honda before moving to the intermediate class the following year. Alongside two World Championships, the Spanish rider has claimed 12 Grand Prix wins and 33 podiums.

The 24-year-old will compete aboard the Honda RC213V in the Factory Team on a two-year contract alongside Marc Marquez. (ANI)

