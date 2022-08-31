Cycling-Yates and Sivakov out of Vuelta after positive COVID-19 tests

British rider Simon Yates of Team-BikeExchange-Jayco and Ineos Grenadiers's Pavel Sivakov have been forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 11 on Wednesday, their teams announced. BikeExchange-Jayco leader Yates, who won the race in 2018, was fifth overall on general classification after Tuesday's individual time trial stage.

"The 30-year-old suffered with mild symptoms overnight and returned a positive test this morning, and in accordance with strict team policy, Yates will not continue in La Vuelta," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. France's Sivakov was ninth overall.

"This morning Pavel Sivakov has returned a positive lateral flow and will not take to the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana in line with team and UCI protocols," Ineos Grenadiers said. Stage 11 is a 191.2km ride from Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)