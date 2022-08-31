Left Menu

Cycling-Yates and Sivakov out of Vuelta after positive COVID-19 tests

France's Sivakov was ninth overall. "This morning Pavel Sivakov has returned a positive lateral flow and will not take to the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana in line with team and UCI protocols," Ineos Grenadiers said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 15:44 IST
Cycling-Yates and Sivakov out of Vuelta after positive COVID-19 tests
Simon Yates Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

British rider Simon Yates of Team-BikeExchange-Jayco and Ineos Grenadiers's Pavel Sivakov have been forced to withdraw from the Vuelta a Espana after testing positive for COVID-19 ahead of stage 11 on Wednesday, their teams announced. BikeExchange-Jayco leader Yates, who won the race in 2018, was fifth overall on general classification after Tuesday's individual time trial stage.

"The 30-year-old suffered with mild symptoms overnight and returned a positive test this morning, and in accordance with strict team policy, Yates will not continue in La Vuelta," the team said in a statement on Wednesday. France's Sivakov was ninth overall.

"This morning Pavel Sivakov has returned a positive lateral flow and will not take to the start of stage 11 of the Vuelta a Espana in line with team and UCI protocols," Ineos Grenadiers said. Stage 11 is a 191.2km ride from Alhama de Murcia to Cabo de Gata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022