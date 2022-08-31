Left Menu

Hong Kong opt to bowl against India

Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in, skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.Hong Kong retained the same team that played in the qualifiers.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 19:17 IST
Hong Kong opt to bowl against India
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl against India after winning the toss in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

Fresh from his all-round exploits in the five-wicket win over Pakistan, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested, and Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI as the team's only change. ''Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in,'' skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Hong Kong retained the same team that played in the qualifiers. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022