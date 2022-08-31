Hong Kong opt to bowl against India

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan opted to bowl against India after winning the toss in their Asia Cup match here on Wednesday.

Fresh from his all-round exploits in the five-wicket win over Pakistan, India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested, and Rishabh Pant returned to the playing XI as the team's only change. ''Hardik is rested considering how important he is for us, Pant comes in,'' skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Hong Kong retained the same team that played in the qualifiers. Teams: India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh.

Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (w), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla and Mohammad Ghazanfar.

