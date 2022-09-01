Soccer-Lyon beat Auxerre for third Ligue 1 win this season

Left Menu

Elsewhere, Monaco suffered their second defeat when they lost 4-2 at home against Troyes, a result that left them a mediocre 14th on five points. Monaco, who have not won at home in three games at the Louis II stadium this season, were down to 10 men after 44 minutes after Guillermo Maripan picked up a second yellow card.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 00:38 IST
Olympique Lyonnais claimed their third Ligue 1 win this season when they beat promoted AJ Auxerre 2-1 at home on Wednesday to join Paris St Germain, RC Lens and Olympique de Marseille on 10 points. Tete and Karl Toko Ekambi scored either side of the interval before Mathias Autret reduced the arrears to send Lyon provisionally up to fourth after four games.

After PSG travel to Toulouse, RC Lens host Lorient and Marseille take on Clermont later on Wednesday, Lyon will have a game in hand to play against Lorient. At the Groupama stadium, Tete headed home after 29 minutes and Toko Ekambi doubled the advantage on 72 minutes when he volleyed home from Rayan Cherki's corner.

Autret took full advantage of Lyon's passive defending 10 minutes from time to halve the deficit with a low angled shot but it was too little, too late from the visitors, who are eighth on seven points after five matches. Elsewhere, Monaco suffered their second defeat when they lost 4-2 at home against Troyes, a result that left them a mediocre 14th on five points.

Monaco, who have not won at home in three games at the Louis II stadium this season, were down to 10 men after 44 minutes after Guillermo Maripan picked up a second yellow card.

