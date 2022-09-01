HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-U.S. Open day three

Highlights of the third day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday (times GMT): 2035 KEYS DOWNS GIORGI

Former finalist Madison Keys recovered from a break down in the final set to knock out Italy's Camila Giorgi 6-4 5-7 7-6(6) and progress to the third round. 2010 BERRETTINI BATTLES PAST GRENIER

Italian Matteo Berrettini, a former semi-finalist in New York, overcame a slow start to move into the third round with a 2-6 6-1 7-6(4) 7-6(7) win over Frenchman Hugo Grenier. Up next for the 13th seed is Andy Murray.

Former champion Andy Murray booked his place in the third round after coming from a set down to outclass unseeded American Emilio Nava 5-7 6-3 6-1 6-0. 1751 SAKKARI KNOCKED OUT BY WANG

Greek third seed Maria Sakkari crashed out in the second round following a 3-6 7-5 7-5 defeat by China's Xiyu Wang. Sakkari is the third top-10 player in the women's draw to be knocked out after Simona Halep and Daria Kasatkina.

1745 DE MINAUR BEATS GARIN Australian 18th seed Alex de Minaur beat Chilean Cristian Garin 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2 to reach the third round.

1625 JABEUR BEATS MANDALIK IN STRAIGHT SETS Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, Wimbledon finalist this year, defeated American Elisabeth Mandlik 7-5 6-2 to move into the third round.

1508 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began in New York with the temperature hovering around 24 degree Celsius (75.2°F).

Serena Williams, the 23-times major champion, is in action later against Anett Kontaveit, while defending champion Daniil Medvedev and Andy Murray feature in the men's draw. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

