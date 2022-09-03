Left Menu

We will work on teething problems ahead of Pro League: India defender Surender Kumar

Now in this camp, we will focus on those mistakes from the final and look to work on them so that we dont make the same errors going forward. India will play New Zealand and Spain between October 28 and November 6 in the Pro League.Before 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League, the team is hoping to work out teething problems.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 13:10 IST
We will work on teething problems ahead of Pro League: India defender Surender Kumar
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Defender Surender Kumar rued the missed opportunities after losing to Australia in the Commonwealth Games final and said the Indian team will look to work on the teething problems ahead of the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League.

India had to settle for a silver medal in Birmingham after going down 0-7 to Australia in the summit clash last month.

The squad is now training its focus on the Pro League games in Bhubaneshwar in Odisha next month.

''We played well in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games overall, and it's just that looking back I feel it would have been nicer if we could have taken our chances in the final then we could have made a comeback,'' Kumar said in a Hockey India release.

''We made some mistakes in the final against Australia and we could not execute the plans we had properly. Now in this camp, we will focus on those mistakes from the final and look to work on them so that we don't make the same errors going forward.'' India will play New Zealand and Spain between October 28 and November 6 in the Pro League.

''Before 2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League, the team is hoping to work out teething problems. Going forward, we are now focusing on the games against New Zealand and Spain. We have to work hard and correct our mistakes in the camp now so that the mistakes don't happen again,'' he said. ''The team and the coaches will sit down in the camp together and analyze things with videos and break it down as we look to improve on our plans.'' With 165 games under his belt, Kumar is an experienced player, who was also part of the Indian team which won the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. ''The target for the Pro League is that, personally, I hope to make as few mistakes as possible and put my best foot forward so that it doesn't hurt the team. ''As a team, we will work hard to perform well and play our best game so that we can get the desired results,'' he signed off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022