WRAPUP 1-Athletics-Fraser-Pryce caps memorable Diamond League season with 100m crown

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce stormed to victory in the women's 100m at the Diamond League final in Zurich on Thursday to claim her fifth win in the season-ending event and American Trayvon Bromell triumphed in the men's race. Cheered on by more than 25,000 fans the Letzigrund Stadium, Fraser-Pryce avenged a rare defeat by fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson in Brussels last week to cross the finish line in a blistering time of 10.65 seconds.

Jackson was second in 10.81 and Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou took the bronze in 10.91. "I'm really looking forward to my next season and I'd love to come again," said Fraser-Pryce, who became the first woman to run below 10.70 seven times in the same season.

"I'm just excited... to have won. I'm feeling good to be able to compete. This was remarkable and I'm very proud that I came away with 10.65 - I started with a 10.6 and finish with a 10.6 so there's nothing more I could ask for." Bromell controlled the men's race from the start as he clocked 9.94 to beat Jamaica's Yohan Blake (10.05) and Canadian Aaron Brown who finished third.

"This was very important to me," said Bromell, who claimed his maiden Diamond trophy in the 100m event. "This is one of the most important races. I go out with a smile and ready for the next year." Jackson made up for her earlier disappointment by taking the 200m title in 21.80, the world champion comfortably beating Americans Gabrielle Thomas (22.38) and Tamara Clark (22.42) for her first Diamond trophy.

Noah Lyles ran a superb bend to chase down his rivals and finish strongly in the men's 200m and win in 19.52 ahead of Brown and Dominican Republic's Alexander Ogando. Olympic silver medallist Marileidy Paulino won the women's 400m with a personal best 48.99 - the fastest time this year - and favourite Kirani James took the men's title in 44.26 for a third Diamond trophy after 2011 and 2015.

World champion Tobi Amusan won the women's 100m hurdles in 12.29 for back-to-back titles, before Grant Holloway sealed the men's 110m hurdles crown in 13.02. "This year was perfect for me, winning the triple - indoors, outdoors and the Diamond League final," said American Holloway. "This was my first year in the Diamond League circuit, first Diamond League final. I did what I had to do."

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominated the men's 1,500m, shaving three-hundredths of a second off his world leading time this year to take the title in 3:29.02. World and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon won the women's 1,500m with an equally commanding performance.

Ethiopia's Werkuha Getachew capitalised on a mistake by Winfred Yavi at the final barrier to claim the women's 3000m steeplechase crown and Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won the men's event. India's Olympic javelin champion Neeraj Chopra, who has hit top form after returning from a groin injury that forced him out of the Commonwealth Games, took the gold medal with an effort of 88.44m.

