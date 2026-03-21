Epic Drama 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' Surges Beyond Expectations

Renowned filmmaker S S Rajamouli has heaped praise on Aditya Dhar's latest directorial feat 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' hailing it as a triumph that eclipses the original in both scale and soul. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh in a commanding lead role, has swiftly crossed the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, the sequel features R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Rajamouli took to Instagram to commend the cast, particularly Singh's masterful portrayal of dual roles in this four-hour epic.

Set amidst the violent gang wars and geopolitical tensions of Karachi's Lyari, 'Dhurandhar' depicts intricate intelligence operations intertwined with historical terror incidents. The sequel traces Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in Karachi's underworld, revealing his origins as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. This gripping narrative is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

(With inputs from agencies.)