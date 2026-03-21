Neelira: A Cinematic Journey into Untold Stories of War

Acclaimed filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj has announced his latest venture 'Neelira,' a film that delves into civilian stories from the Sri Lankan civil conflict. Subbaraj emphasized the role of cinema as a potent medium for empathy, aiming to tell stories often overshadowed by the mechanics of war.

Set for worldwide release on April 3, the film is directed by documentary filmmaker Somitharan, under Stone Bench Studios. Unlike typical war narratives, 'Neelira' explores the psychological endurance of families during active shelling, aiming to bridge the gap between historical data and human experience.

Featuring a diverse cast, including Naveen Chandra, 'Neelira' seeks authenticity in its portrayal of the conflict's impact. With a musical score by K and cinematography by Selvaratnam Pradeepan, this project marks a significant milestone for the team, offering a poignant look at war's enduring effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)