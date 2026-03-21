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High-Stakes Tensions: Iran's Natanz Facility Under Attack

Iran's Natanz nuclear facility was hit by an airstrike, reportedly damaging several buildings. Located southeast of Tehran, Natanz was targeted during ongoing tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States. Despite the attack, no radiation leakage was reported, calming immediate concerns of a nuclear fallout.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 21-03-2026 15:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 15:12 IST
High-Stakes Tensions: Iran's Natanz Facility Under Attack
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On Saturday, Iran's Natanz nuclear facility suffered an airstrike, according to official Iranian news agency Mizan. Fortunately, authorities confirmed there was no radiation leakage from the site.

Natanz, Iran's primary enrichment location, sustained damage in the attack, as evidenced by satellite imagery showing several impacted structures. This marks another intense development in the 12-day conflict involving Iran, Israel, and, allegedly, the United States.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog reassured the global community, stating that no radiological consequences were anticipated from this strike, echoing previous assessments during similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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