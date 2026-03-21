High-Stakes Tensions: Iran's Natanz Facility Under Attack

On Saturday, Iran's Natanz nuclear facility suffered an airstrike, according to official Iranian news agency Mizan. Fortunately, authorities confirmed there was no radiation leakage from the site.

Natanz, Iran's primary enrichment location, sustained damage in the attack, as evidenced by satellite imagery showing several impacted structures. This marks another intense development in the 12-day conflict involving Iran, Israel, and, allegedly, the United States.

The United Nations' nuclear watchdog reassured the global community, stating that no radiological consequences were anticipated from this strike, echoing previous assessments during similar situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)