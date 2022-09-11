Soccer-Renaissance Berkane in upset African Super Cup success

Renaissance Berkane upset compatriots Wydad Casablanca 2-0 on Saturday to win the African Super Cup as Charki El Bahri and Sofian El Mouldan scored on either side of halftime in the all-Moroccan clash. It was a rare defeat for the previous season’s Champions League winners in the annual game against the holders of the continent’s secondary club competition, the African Confederation Cup.

El Bahri had put Berkane ahead with a close-range header after 32 minutes before El Moudan converted a 71st minute to double the lead. Berkane were awarded another penalty four minutes from the end but the referee reversed his decision after consulting the VAR.

