Soccer-La Liga talking points

The Samba boys shine for Real Madrid, Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski cannot stop setting goalscoring records while Athletic Bilbao do something they last managed 66 years ago. THE BRAZILIANS ARE THE REAL DEAL

People wondering how Real Madrid would cope without the injured Karim Benzema might have thought they were onto something when Real Mallorca took the lead at the Bernabeu, however Rodrygo and Vinicius had other ideas. After a first half in which Madrid struggled as a collective, the Brazilian duo took the game by the scruff of the neck, with the former teeing up the latter with a wonderful mazy dribble 18 minutes from time to give their side the lead - before going on to score himself in the 89th minute.

The goal and assist were Rodrygo's 11th goal involvements in his last 11 games for Carlo Ancelotti's side, while Vinicius has netted in his last five games, showing that the are ready to become Real's main men moving forwards. LEWANDOWSKI THE RECORD MAN

After scoring almost a goal a game in Germany for the best part of a decade, few doubted that Lewandowski would find the net in Spain, however his current rate has surprised even the biggest Barca fans. Hot on the heels of becoming the first player to score hat-tricks for three different teams in the Champions League following his treble in midweek, the Pole netted his side's second in a comfortable 4-0 win to make it six goals in his first five La Liga games.

In doing so, he became the fastest player to reach six goals in Spain's top flight this century. BILBAO'S FIRST HALF BLITZ EQUALS 66-YEAR OLD RECORD

Basque side Bilbao have been in the goals away from home of late, scoring four at Cadiz a fortnight ago and doing so again this weekend - however, this time they created a little bit of history by netting all four in the first half. It was the first time they had scored four in a La Liga first period since 1996, when they did so against Logrones at home, however it was the first time they managed to do so away since October 1956.

