Soccer-Borussia Dortmund plan United States trip in summer 2023-club

It won't be the last time we will go." The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Cramer said growing social media engagement figures for Dortmund meant there was increasing interest in the club in North America.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 18:32 IST
Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund will tour the United States next year as the club looks to tap into the growing North American soccer market ahead of the 2026 World Cup, the club said on Friday. The German club will tour southeast Asia during this year's World Cup in Qatar with their tour running from Nov. 21 to Dec. 1 and will take in Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam.

The 2022 World Cup will be staged from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18. "North America but also greater America are very important markets for us," Dortmund managing director Carsten Cramer told an international media roundtable. "It is a logical consequence that we will go back to the United States next summer.

"We are happy we made our plans for southeast Asia this year and the United States next year. It won't be the last time we will go." The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Cramer said growing social media engagement figures for Dortmund meant there was increasing interest in the club in North America.

