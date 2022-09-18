Soccer-Marseille's Guendouzi scores both goals in 1-1 draw with Rennes

Matteo Guendouzi went from villain to hero as Olympique de Marseille drew 1-1 at home against Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The midfielder scored both goals, but the opener was into his own net, as OM moved provisionally top of the standings with 20 points from eight games. They lead Paris St Germain, who travel to Olympique Lyonnais later on Sunday, by one point.

Lens are fourth on 18 points after a 0-0 draw at Nantes that left them unbeaten this season but without a win at La Beaujoire in their last nine visits. Rennes are eighth on 12 points.

Marseille fell behind in the 25th minute when Guendouzi deflected Hamari Traore's cross into his own net. The France international, however, made up for his mistake seven minutes into the second half by heading home from Jordan Veretout's corner.

Elsewhere, Jean-Clair Todibo was sent off after nine seconds as Nice slumped to a 1-0 defeat to Angers and Monaco moved up to fifth on 14 points with a 3-0 victory at Stade de Reims.

