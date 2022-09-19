Left Menu

Snake spotted in former Aussie pacer Mitchell Johnson's hotel room in Lucknow

In India to take part in a veteran's T20 league, former Australia pacer Mitchell Johnson spotted a snake in his hotel room here on Monday.

Johnson shared a photo of the snake on his instagram account, asking fans to help him identify what type it was.

''Anyone know what type of snake this is?? Just hanging out in my room door,'' he wrote in an instagram post. ''Found a better pic of this snakes (sic) head. Still unsure what it is exactly. Interesting stay so far in Lucknow, India,'' he wrote in another post.

Johnson, 40, is playing for Jacques Kallis-led India Capitals and featured in the game against Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket on Saturday. The left-arm quick played in 73 Tests, 153 ODIs and 30 T20Is for Australia.

Johnson retired from international cricket in 2015 after claiming 313 Test wickets and 239 ODI scalps from 73 and 153 outings, respectively.

Johnson, who is representing India Capitals in the tournament, dismissed Gujarat Giants skipper Virender Sehwag on Saturday, but the latter won the match by three wickets.

