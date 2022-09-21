Formula 1 announces calendar for 2023 Championships, record 24 races to take place throughout season

Formula 1 has announced the calendar for the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship, which has met the approval of the World Motor Sport Council. The announcement was made on Tuesday. The Championship will start off in Bahrain on March 5 and will conclude in Abu Dhabi on November 26. The 2023 season will feature 24 races, which is a record. China and Qatar are set to make a return, Las Vegas will also arrive as the penultimate round for a Saturday night race.

In August, the traditional summer break will stay. But there are changes in race dates, due to which Belgium has moved to the end of July as back-to-back with Hungary and Netherlands is twinned with Italy after the restart. Formula 1 CEO and President Stefano Domenicali said in a statement as per F1 website: "We are excited to announce the 2023 calendar with 24 races around the world. Formula 1 has unprecedented demand to host races and it is important we get the balance right for the entire sport."

"We are very pleased with the strong momentum Formula 1 continues to experience and it is great news that we will be able to bring our passionate fans a mix of exciting new locations such as Las Vegas to the Championship with much-loved venues across Europe, Asia and the Americas." "The presence of 24 races on the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar is further evidence of the growth and appeal of the sport on a global scale," added FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The addition of new venues and the retention of traditional events underlines the FIA's sound stewardship of the sport. I am delighted that we will be able to take Formula 1's new era of exciting racing, created by the FIA's 2022 Regulations, to a broader fan base in 2023." "In framing the 2023 F1 calendar, WMSC Members have also been mindful of the timing of the prestigious 24 Hours of Le Mans," he concluded.

The ongoing Formula 1 2022 season will conclude on November 20 with Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Currently, it is the Max Verstappen of Netherlands who is at the top of the driver standings with 335 points. He represents the Red Bull Racing team. He is followed by Charles Leclerc of Ferrari (219) and Sergio Perez (210) of Red Bull Racing.

His team is also at the top of the Constructor Standings with 545 points. They are followed by Ferrari (406) and Mercedes (371). (ANI)

