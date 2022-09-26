Left Menu

Soccer-Brentford's Toney included in England squad for Germany clash

Monday's game against Germany is England's final match before Southgate announces his squad for the November-December World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Iran, United States and Wales in the group stage.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 26-09-2022 14:55 IST
Soccer-Brentford's Toney included in England squad for Germany clash
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Brentford's Ivan Toney is in line to make his debut for England after being included in manager Gareth Southgate's matchday squad to face Germany in the Nations League later on Monday. The in-form striker, who has scored five goals and recorded two assists in the Premier League this season, featured in a 23-man squad for the game that was presented on European soccer's governing body UEFA's website.

Toney, 26, received his first England call-up earlier this month but was left out of the matchday squad for their 1-0 loss to Italy in Milan on Friday -- a third defeat in five games that relegated England to the second tier of the Nations League. Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has fallen out of favor in recent months and has made just one international appearance in 2022, failed to make the squad.

AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori, West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen, and Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse also missed out, while Manchester City's Jack Grealish is suspended. Monday's game against Germany is England's final match before Southgate announces his squad for the November-December World Cup in Qatar, where they will face Iran, the United States, and Wales in the group stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Researchers suggest metals may help to fight fungal infections

Switzerland
2
Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

Suzlon to raise Rs 1,200 cr via rights issue

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's glittering career; Mariners RHP Luis Castillo agrees to 5-year extension and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tears flow as curtain comes down on Federer's gl...

 Global
4
Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

Indian health solutions provider bags award in United States

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022