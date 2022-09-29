Sports News Roundup: PGA Tour files countersuit against LIV Golf; Aaron Judge ties AL record with 61st HR and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Tottenham's Conte mum on injuries but says they could decide title race

This season's gruelling schedule has already begun to take its toll at Tottenham Hotspur with players sidelined due to injuries and any more in October could have a say in the Premier League title race, manager Antonio Conte said on Thursday. Spurs visit north London rivals Arsenal on Saturday and could be without key regulars such as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, winger Dejan Kulusevski and defender Ben Davies.

MLB roundup: Aaron Judge ties AL record with 61st HR

Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season to tie the American League record and the visiting New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 8-3 on Wednesday night. Judge's blast to left came on a full count against Tim Mayza (8-1) with no outs in the seventh inning and Aaron Hicks at first after a single.

Golf-PGA Tour files countersuit against LIV Golf

The PGA Tour accused LIV Golf of using antitrust laws "as a cudgel" and undermining its contracts with players in a counterclaim to a lawsuit the Saudi-backed circuit filed last month. LIV Golf has lured away some of the PGA Tour's top members, including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson, with enormous purses while those who joined the rebel circuit were suspended by the PGA Tour.

Rugby-All Blacks centre Tupaea sidelined for nine months

New Zealand centre Quinn Tupaea will sidelined for nine months by the knee injury he sustained during a clear-out by Australia's Darcy Swain in Melbourne earlier this month that incenesd the All Blacks. The team said on Thursday that further scans on the anterior cruciate ligament injury revealed "more extensive damage" that would require surgery, extending his period on the sidelines by six months.

Soccer-Grealish says his best is yet to come at Manchester City

Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish said he is "nowhere near" full fitness as he continues his recovery from a groin injury but is confident fans will see the best of him when he returns to the side. Grealish picked up the problem in August and has been limited to six appearances in all competitions this season.

Badminton-China to host World Tour finals in December

China will host its first international badminton tournament since 2019 in December, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said on Thursday, after two years of disruptions caused by COVID. The season-ending World Tour Finals, scheduled for Guangzhou from Dec. 14-18, will feature the top eight players and pairs in each category with a prize pool of $1.5 million, the biggest the event has ever offered, the BWF said.

Baseball-Judge poised to make history in the Bronx in home run race

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge arrives back in New York with the hopes of hometown fans on his shoulders, after equaling the American League single-season home run record on the road, with the chance to break Roger Maris' 1961 mark in the Bronx. He equaled Yankee legend Babe Ruth's best single-season performance of 60 last week, and there was palpable relief among Yankees fans on Wednesday as he notched homer number 61 in Toronto after seven straight games and 33 plate appearances without a home run.

Motor racing-I need luck to win title in Singapore, says Verstappen

Max Verstappen said he would need a dose of luck to wrap up a second successive Formula One title in Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix with the Red Bull racer on Thursday feeling next week's race in Japan offered him a more realistic championship shot. The Dutchman, who turns 25 on Friday, is 116 points clear of Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc and 125 ahead of Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez.

Soccer-Qatar confirms COVID test requirements for World Cup fans

Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccination status, organisers said in a statement on Thursday. All visitors aged six and over must present a negative result from a PCR test taken within 48 hours before their departure or from a rapid antigen test taken in the 24 hours before arriving, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy said.

Motor racing-Hamilton feels for fans as Verstappen heads for early title

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he felt for the fans ahead of a Singapore Grand Prix that could see Red Bull's Max Verstappen take a second successive title with five races to spare. Last season went down to the wire in Abu Dhabi, with Verstappen and Hamilton level on points and the Briton leading the race until a late safety car controversy that will be talked about for years to come.

(With inputs from agencies.)