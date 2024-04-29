Abu Dhabi International Book Fair a bridge between civilizations: Egyptian Ambassador to UAE

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): Sherif Mahmoud Issa, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the UAE, emphasised that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which kicked off today, is a bridge between civilisations and an international gathering where cultures converge. In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Issa said that the fair has become a gateway to spreading the culture of peace among peoples through communication with others, building bridges, and "seeking what unites us rather than divides us."

He extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE for choosing Egypt as the guest of honour at the 33rd Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and for choosing the world-renowned writer Naguib Mahfouz as the Personality of this Year's Book Fair, which is a culmination of the distinguished cultural cooperation between the two fraternal countries. He pointed out that the Egyptian pavilion at the fair will witness the organisation of many diverse cultural events, seminars, discussion panels and intellectual dialogues that reflect Egypt's rich and diverse knowledge base.(ANI/WAM)

