Soccer-Marseille fined for crowd trouble at Tottenham

Tottenham were fined 6,000 euros for the throwing of objects by some of their fans. It has been an expensive start to the Champions League for Marseille whose fans were involved in crowd trouble during their second match against Eintracht Frankfurt, a 1-0 defeat.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 22:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 22:39 IST
Olympique de Marseille have been fined a total of 30,000 euros ($29,337) by UEFA after disturbances during and after their Champions League loss at Tottenham Hotspur earlier in September. Marseille fans clashed with security staff and police after a 2-0 defeat in their Group D opener.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body announced on Friday that the French club had been fined 15,000 euros for the throwing of objects and 15,000 euros for crowd disturbances as well as 2,500 euros for the lighting of fireworks. Tottenham were fined 6,000 euros for the throwing of objects by some of their fans.

It has been an expensive start to the Champions League for Marseille whose fans were involved in crowd trouble during their second match against Eintracht Frankfurt, a 1-0 defeat. They have been ordered to play their next Champions League home match against Sporting on Oct. 4 behind closed doors and must close the Virage Nord part of the Stade Velodrome for the visit of Tottenham Hotspur on Nov. 1. ($1 = 1.0226 euros)

