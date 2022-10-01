Soccer-Clauss a cut above as OM take Ligue 1 lead

Jonathan Clauss shone as Olympique de Marseille started a marathon run of games with a convincing 3-0 win at Angers to move top of the Ligue 1 standings on Friday. Playing the first of 11 matches in 55 days, OM benefited from French international wing back Clauss's neat performance to gear up for a potentially decisive Champions League game against Sporting on Tuesday.

Clauss score one and set up Luis Suarez and Gerson for the others to put Marseille on 23 points from nine games, one ahead of Paris St Germain who host Nice on Saturday. Angers, who hit the woodwork through Nabil Bentaleb early on, are left in 14th place on eight points.

Clauss, who started on the left wing instead of the right flank for a change, put the visitors in front 10 minutes before halftime with a powerful left-footed angled effort after slaloming into the area. Suarez came close to doubling the advantage four minutes later with a header that went just wide as OM piled on the pressure.

Clauss was at it again five minutes into the second half, perfectly setting up Suarez for the Uruguayan to fire past Yahia Fofana from close range. Just before the hour mark, Clauss combined with Samuel Gigot before delivering the ball to Gerson, who controlled coolly and beat Fofana.

