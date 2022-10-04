Left Menu

Gutted that I won't be part of T20 World Cup: Bumrah

Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 11:58 IST
Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo- BCCI Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Star India pacer Jasprit Bumrah is gutted about missing the T20 World Cup due to a back injury but will be cheering his team as he goes through his recovery. ''I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia,'' Bumrah tweeted on Tuesday.

The BCCI on Monday ruled Bumrah out of the ICC event, dealing a massive setback to the Indian team.

Bumrah's absence will certainly affect India's chances in the marquee event in Australia as death bowling still remains a grey area.

The BCCI was awaiting medical reports while the pacer did his rehab at the National Cricket Academy but it was a foregone conclusion that he would be out for months.

He was initially ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa due to a back injury. Bumrah has a history of back problems due to his slinging unorthodox front-on action which puts a lot of load on his back.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

