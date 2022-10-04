Women's Asia Cup 2022: India wins toss, opts to bat first against UAE

Indian skipper Smriti Mandhana won the toss and opted to bat first against UAE in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2022 here at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. India are currently leading the points table alongside Pakistan after two straight wins in the tournament so far.

India secured their second win of the tournament against Malaysia. Sabbhineni Meghana's maiden T20I fifty, Shafali Verma's 46 and Richa Ghosh's blistering cameo of 33* propelled India to beat Malaysia by 30 runs by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) method in a rain-affected match in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, at Sylhet Cricket Stadium on Monday. Team India started their Asia Cup campaign on a positive note as they registered a 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday. Team India is riding a massive wave of confidence as they already have Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues in good form.

On the other hand, Malaysia suffered a defeat against Pakistan in their opener in the tournament after being restricted to 57/9. India: Smriti Mandhana (capt), S Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, D Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kiran Navgire, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

UAE: Theertha Satish (wk), Esha Oza, Kavisha Egodage, Natasha Cherriath, Chaya Mughal (capt), Priyanjali Jain, Khushi Sharma, Samaira Dharnidharka, Mahika Gaur, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte The tournament features India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia, UAE and Bangladesh. Bangladesh is set to host the tournament and the matches will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

India will play a total of six matches in a round-robin format before the semi-finals are decided and will hope to make it to the final of the tournament. (ANI)

