Performing against good side gives confidence: Indian pacer Siraj after series win over South Africa

Siraj was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his consistent performance in the series

ANI | Updated: 11-10-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 11-10-2022 22:58 IST
Mohammad Siraj (center). (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
Following his side's seven-wicket win over South Africa in the final ODI, Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj said that performing against a good side gives him a lot of confidence. A four-wicket haul from spinner Kuldeep Yadav and vital contributions from other Indian bowlers powered India to defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the third and final ODI of the series here on Tuesday.

Pacer Mohammad Siraj was given the 'Man of the Series' award for his consistent performance in the series. He took five wickets in three matches at an average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 4.52. His best bowling figures in the series were 3/38. "Performing against a good team gives you a lot of confidence. I had to take responsibility. I try to figure out the right lengths at the start of the innings. As a fast bowler, you need that fire and passion inside you. Happy with my performance, and happy to get this Player of the Series award," Siraj said in a post-match presentation.

India won the series 2-1. South Africa were bowled out for a paltry 99 in 27.1 overs. Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped four wickets for 18 runs. He was ably assisted by Washington Sundar (2/15) and Mohammad Siraj (2/17). Shahbaz Ahmed also took two wickets and gave away 32 runs.

Heinrich Klaasen scored 34 runs, but none of the other batters could stay long on the crease. India comfortably chased the target in 19.1 overs with opener Shubman Gill (49) and Shreyas Iyer (28*) making major contributions. Kuldeep Yadav got 'Man of the Match' award for his spell of 4/18. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

