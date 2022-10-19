Left Menu

Rugby-Players need to join talks on Premiership future, says George

Wasps made 167 players and staff redundant, British media reported, after going into administration on Monday, while Worcester went into administration last month. England's Rugby Football Union regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2022 04:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2022 04:45 IST
Wasps made 167 players and staff redundant, British media reported, after going into administration on Monday, while Worcester went into administration last month.

England's Rugby Football Union regulations state that a club placed in administration during the season will be relegated for the following campaign. The RFU and the top division Premiership announced last week plans to review the league's structure and introduce greater financial transparency.

"I think the players need to be at the forefront of it. Players are going to want certain things and how it works logistically and financially might be two separate things," the 31-year-old told Sky Sports. "But why would you not have them in the room? I think that's absolutely vital."

The England international, who has 69 caps, added it had been the darkest week in English club rugby history but he hoped it would bring some change. "I don't have all the answers but I am hoping people behind the scenes at the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players' Association are having these conversations," he said.

