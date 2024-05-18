"Pat Cummins Unveils Carrera's Fresh Summer Collection as Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain"

New Delhi, India – Business Wire India Carrera Eyewear, a part of the Safilo Group, one of the eyewear industry's key players, the iconic eyewear brand synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality – has launched a new summer eyewear collection with the brand ambassador Pat Cummins. The Australian Captain, who is currently playing in IPL as captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled the new collection.

Unveiling a range of eyewear that epitomizes boldness, craftsmanship, and style, Carrera's Summer Collection pushes the boundaries of design, offering unparalleled distinctiveness for men and women alike.

Inspired by Carrera's unmistakable ''C'' logo, the Flag Collection represents the boldest expression of the brand, offering a variety of sunglasses and frames designed to make a statement. Crafted for the modern man, this collection exudes confidence and individuality.

Combining classic shapes with an urban attitude, the Signature Collection embodies modern Italian design characterized by artisanal care for details, lightweight materials, and maximum comfort. Crafted for the contemporary man, this collection offers a cool and sophisticated take on eyewear.

As a testament to Carrera's roots in sport, the ACTIVE Sunglasses line focuses on perfect fit and lightweight construction. Whether for outdoor adventures or everyday activities, this collection offers a broad range of performance-inspired eyewear to suit the needs of individuals with active lifestyles.

Commenting on the collaboration and the Summer Collection, Pat Cummins expressed his excitement, stating, ''I am thrilled to be a part of Carrera's journey and to represent a brand that not only offers exceptional quality but is a globally recognised brand with a strong heritage and outstanding style embodies innovation, style, and quality. The Summer Collection truly captures the essence of Carrera's spirit and I cannot wait for everyone to experience it.'' ''Carrera's Summer Collection, is a true reflection of our dedication to innovation and style. Teaming up with Pat Cummins as our brand ambassador adds an exciting dimension to our commitment to excellence, both in sports and in fashion.'' – said Ashutosh Vaidya, Managing Director, Carrera while talking about the collection.

The Carrera Summer Collection is now available for everyone to make this summer stylish.

About Carrera Carrera is the flagship brand of Safilo Group, Italy. Synonymous with pioneering design and outstanding quality - Carrera is a statement brand since 1956 for people who live by their own rules, continuously defying themselves and proudly approaching life standing out from the crowd. Carrera Collection is composed by three main product families: CARRERA FLAG, the boldest expression of Carrera inspired by the archives with an eye on fashion and always one step ahead, CARRERA SIGNATURE, the brand's evolution combining classic shapes with a dash of urban lifestyle and CARRERA ACTIVE reinterpreting the brand's roots in sport with a street style attitude.

About Safilo Group Safilo is a global player in the eyewear industry that has been creating, producing, and distributing for over 90 years sunglasses, prescription frames, outdoor eyewear, goggles and helmets. Thanks to a data-driven approach, Safilo goes beyond the traditional boundaries of the eyewear industry: in just one company it brings together Italian design, stylistic, technical and industrial innovation, and state-of-the-art digital platforms, developed in its digital hubs in Padua and Portland, and made available to Opticians and Clients for an unmatched customer experience. Guided by its purpose, See the world at its best, Safilo is leading its Group legacy, founded on innovation and responsibility, onwards towards the future. With an extensive global presence, Safilo's business model enables it to monitor its entire production and distribution chain. From research and development in five prestigious design studios, located in Padua, Milan, New York, Hong Kong and Portland, to its company-owned production facilities and network of qualified manufacturing partners, Safilo Group ensures that every product offers the perfect fit and meets high quality standards. Reaching approximately 100,000 selected points of sale worldwide with an extensive wholly owned network of subsidiaries in 40 countries and more than 50 partners in 70 countries, Safilo's well-established traditional wholesale distribution model, which encompasses eyecare retailers, chains, department stores, specialized retailers, boutiques, duty free shops and sporting goods stores, is complemented by Direct-to-Consumer and Internet pure player sales platforms, in line with the Group's development strategies. Safilo Group's portfolio encompasses home brands: Carrera, Polaroid, Smith, Blenders, Privé Revaux and Seventh Street. Licensed brands include: Banana Republic, BOSS, Carolina Herrera, Dsquared2, Etro, Eyewear by David Beckham, Fossil, havaianas, HUGO, Isabel Marant, Juicy Couture, Kate Spade New York, Levi's, Liz Claiborne, Love Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Missoni, M Missoni, Moschino, Pierre Cardin, PORTS, rag&bone, Stuart Weitzman, Tommy Hilfiger, Tommy Jeans and Under Armour. The parent company, Safilo Group S.p.A., is listed on the Euronext Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana (ISIN code IT0004604762, Bloomberg SFL.IM, Reuters SFLG.MI). In 2023, Safilo Group recorded net revenues for Euro 1,024.7 million.

