MAHE Mangalore's 31st Convocation: A Night of Honoring Brilliance and Innovation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education Mangalore, an Institution of Eminence, deemed to be University, one of India's leading research focused educational institutions hosted its 31st edition of Convocation on 17th May 2024. The convocation discussed various aspects of MAHE's plan to align its academic approaches with the National Education Policy 2020. The convocation ceremony took place at Dr TMA Pai International Convention Centre, M G Road, Mangalore at 3.30 PM. Dr M K Ramesh, Vice Chancellor, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru, Karnataka was the chief guest at the event. Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE, Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh, Vice Chancellor, MAHE, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science), MAHE, Dr Sharath K Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Bengaluru, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor, MAHE Mangalore, Dr N N Sharma, Pro Vice Chancellor, (Strategy & Planning) MAHE, Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE and Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar, Evaluation, MAHE graced the event with their presence. Chief guest, Dr M K Ramesh, said, ''It's an honor to be here on this significant day as you transition from students to professionals. Congratulations on your hard work and dedication. Today, we celebrate your achievements. You are fortunate to have studied at MAHE, an institution known for its quality education. As you embark on your professional journey, remember the responsibility you carry to meet the expectations of your loved ones, teachers, and society. Embrace challenges as opportunities to learn and grow. Uphold the values of trust, character, competence, and passion in your work. Never stop learning and believe in your dreams. You join a community of alumni who have made significant contributions to society. As we celebrate your success, we also acknowledge the support from your parents and the dedication of the faculty." Speaking at the event, Dr H.S. Ballal, said, "Remember that education is about developing the curiosity to question, the daring to innovate, and the compassion to serve, not just about memorizing facts. As you set out on your new journey, equipped with the information and wisdom you have gained within these walls, allow your accomplishments from today to serve as the cornerstone for a meaningful and impactful tomorrow". During the event Lt Gen (Dr) M.D. Venkatesh, said, "Our university's legacy is based on the innovative work of forward-thinking academics, instructors, thinkers, and—possibly most importantly—those who have the audacity to call for change. To accomplish its stated aims and objectives, MAHE always measures itself against international standards and creates time-bound action plans. We are regarded as one of the top academic institutions, and we have spent years fostering relationships with some of the top colleges in the globe to share ideas, cultures, and best practices, which has led to our strong internalization focus. For the benefit of all of our stakeholders, we are considering redefining our areas of specialization in order to better link people and ideas across a global network". Welcoming the audience, Dr. Dilip G Naik said, "Standing in front of you today to celebrate the fruits of years of labor, devotion, and endurance, I am filled with immense pride and a deep sense of accomplishment. I urge you to consider how education can change lives as you get ready to start the next phase of your lives." Dr H S Ballal conferred the degrees to a total of 1061 students (Undergraduate: 784, Postgraduate: 160, and PhD: 117). Concluding the ceremony, Dr Unnikrishnan B, Dean, KMC, Mangalore extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to dignitaries, parents, college faculties, students, press and media representatives, and everyone else gathered. About Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) (Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University) MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education has, as its genesis, an enthralling story of a genius, the late Dr. T. M. A. Pai who had the vision of making society rid of the three major ills of illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses covering several important disciplines like medicine, engineering, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, allied health, management, communication, life sciences, hotel administration, etc. through its 25 Professional Higher Education institutions. It has also taught and researched departments in Statistics, Commerce, Geopolitics & International Relations, European Studies, Philosophy & Humanities, Atomic & Molecular Physics, etc. Over 35,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in diverse subjects. The finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and dedicated and competent faculty have enabled MAHE to be reckoned as one of the best-deemed universities, attracting students from all over India and 60+ countries of the world. MAHE currently has 3000+ faculty and 10500+ support and service staff. MAHE is a Wi-Fi-enabled campus and has excellent facilities for sports and games. MAHE has been accredited by NAAC with an A++ Grade and its technical programs are also accredited by NBA. MAHE's quest for excellence is best exemplified in national and international recognitions. As per the National Institutional Rankings Framework (NIRF)-2023 of the Ministry of Education, Government of India, MAHE has ranked 6th in the 'Universities' Category.

MAHE has an Off-Campus, each at Mangalore, Bengaluru, and Jamshedpur, and has two Off-Shore campuses, one in Dubai (UAE) and the other in Melaka (Malaysia). MAHE and its Off-center Campuses and Off-shore Campuses have world-class infrastructural facilities and follow pedagogy, which is constantly reviewed and upgraded to reflect the latest trends and developments in their respective disciplines.

For further information log on to: manipal.edu/mu.html.

