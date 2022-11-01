Adda52.com to sponsor Virat Kohli owned FC Goa in Indian Super League

Adda52.com–India's online poker destination, today announced their co-sponsorship with the Indian Super League (ISL) football team FC Goa for the 2022-2023 season. Continuing their crusade to support different sports, Adda52.com will be sponsoring the popular football club FC Goa again this year.

Adda52.com aims to promote skill-based sports and football just fits in right there. Structurally, both Poker and Football are very similar. The knowledge and understanding of the game, the skills to enhance the performance, the mental fortitude to not succumb to pressure and the ability to read the opponent's mind to stay a step ahead - it's the same in both the sports.

Speaking of the brand's association with FC Goa, Mr. Krishnendu Guha, Chief Revenue Officer, Adda52.com, said, ''We are thrilled to support FC Goa and are committed to taking the sports ecosystem ahead in all possible ways. We believe that games are a way of life, not merely a kind of amusement. Adda52.com is dedicated to promoting the development of all types of skill games, so we would like to offer our support and best wishes to FC Goa as they compete for the coveted ISL Championship this season.'' ''Adda52.com is honored to join hands with FC Goa as a sponsor and help the team on its path to become a source of talent for the national team. The new season has begun and we can't wait to watch FC Goa win the championship,'' added Mr. Krishnendu Guha.

Ravi Puskur, FC Goa - Vice President, stated on the association with Adda52.com, ''On behalf of FC Goa, I'm thrilled to welcome Adda52.com on board as our sponsor. This is our third season together. The association exemplifies the trust that our partner brands have on us to deliver.

''With fans coming back to the stands this season, we believe the upcoming Hero ISL season is set to be momentous. And with Adda52.com coming on board as our sponsor this season, I believe there will be even more opportunities for us to work together on a number of common goals for the two brands.'' Adda52.com has been continuously associating itself with different sports in order to strengthen the sports ecosystem in the country. The brand recently sponsored the US Open broadcast on Sony LIV as well along with sponsoring a number of regional and state-level sports events.

About Adda52.com Adda52.com is India's online poker destination owned by Delta Tech Gaming Pvt Ltd. Founded in 2011, Adda52 believes in the highest values of trust and business conduct and has always strived to give the most secure and memorable playing experience while playing online poker. Adda52 has been certified from iTech labs for fair play and random number generator (RNG).

About FC Goa FC Goa is a professional football club based out of Goa that competes in the Indian Super League (ISL). Nicknamed the Gaurs, FC Goa has been one of the most consistently successful teams in the ISL - reaching 4 semi-ﬁnals and 2 ﬁnals in 8 seasons.

Heading into the 2022-23 season of the HISL, FC Goa holds the record for most wins, most goals, most golden boots and most number of playoff appearances in the history of the competition.

FC Goa became the first team from India to qualify for the league stages of the AFC Champions League in 2021 by virtue of winning the first-ever Hero ISL League Winners Shield in the 2019-20 season.

The Gaurs trophy cabinet is also adorned by the 2019 Super Cup, the 2018-19 GFA Pro League, and the 2021 Durand Cup.

Co-owned by Mr Jaydev Mody, Mr Akshay Tandon and Mr Virat Kohli, FC Goa is one of the few Indian Clubs to have a complete youth development ecosystem. Its U14, U16, U18 and Developmental Teams compete at the highest levels in Goa and India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934949/Fc_Goa_Adda52.jpg

